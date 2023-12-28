Meeker County man called 911 after fatally shooting wife, sheriff says
DASSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities an hour west of the Twin Cities say they found a woman dead in her home after her husband called 911 claiming to have shot her.
Deputies were called to the 22000 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township just after 10 a.m., according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead in the home and took a man into custody.
Two children who were in the home at the time were not hurt.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
- wadvocates.org
- Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
- stpaulintervention.org
- Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
- dayoneservices.org
- Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
- esperanzaunited.org
- Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
