Greater Minnesota News

Fish house explodes, killing central Minnesota man, sheriff says

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is dead after his fish house exploded Saturday morning, officials said.

Jeffery Holmquist, 46 of Dassel, was inside a fish house in Collinwood Township when a gas explosion occurred, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before 7 a.m.

Holmquist was severely burned and flown to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating with the help of the State Fire Marshal.

Anthony Bettin

