Fish house explodes, killing central Minnesota man, sheriff says

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is dead after his fish house exploded Saturday morning, officials said.

Jeffery Holmquist, 46 of Dassel, was inside a fish house in Collinwood Township when a gas explosion occurred, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before 7 a.m.

Holmquist was severely burned and flown to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating with the help of the State Fire Marshal.