Meals from the Heart works to pack 2M meals annually, and give volunteers a sense of purpose

Meals from the Heart works to pack 2 million meals a year for Minnesotans in need

by Eram Cowles, Executive Producer, Community Impact

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesotans will gather to support neighborhood organizations this week. Xcel Energy is partnering with 60 local organizations for this year's Day of Service. One group giving back is also having fun, one meal at a time.

The group of volunteers making up Meals from the Heart is mixing the ingredients for meals designed to make a difference, as Minnesotans are going to food shelves in record numbers. There were more than 5 million visits in 2022, which is 50% more than the previous year, according to Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

"Our mission state is twofold: respectfully serve our neighbors and have joy-filled events where people can serve and help their neighbors," Meals from the Heart founder and CEO Tom Thiets said.

Meals from the Heart launched nine years ago on Valentine's Day, a befitting holiday. People have loved being a part of it ever since.

"It's a way to serve the community and give back in a way that makes a local impact in the Twin Cities," volunteer packer Cory Jones, of White Bear Lake, said.

The nonprofit works with local partners in Minnesota and beyond to host packing events. Xcel Energy is one of them on its Day of Service this week.

"It's a fun organization to volunteer with and it gives purpose," volunteer Wayne Pepin, of Stillwater, said.

Those meals then stock food shelves in the region serving families in need. Meals from the Heart packages on average nearly 2 million a year.

"What we find is in everyone's life there is a little part in us, you know, that opening for to fulfill your purpose that says, 'Hey, I need to serve my neighbor.' And I think we help fulfill that in a really fun, enjoyable way," Thiets said.

If you'd like to volunteer this week with Xcel Energy's Day of Service, or host your own meal-packing event down the road, click here.