ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.

He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 11:09 PM

