Minnesota Department of Health sees jump in RSV hospitalizations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hospitals last week saw an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a preliminary report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows.

A majority of the nearly 120 cases involve children ages zero to 1 year old. RSV usually infects kids ages zero to 5 years old.

Data suggests RSV hospitalizations in the state have doubled since the last week of September.

The virus typically has symptoms similar to a cold but can be dangerous for infants and older adults.

Health officials say the best way to stop the virus from spreading is to make sure you're washing your hands, covering your cough and cleaning any contaminated surfaces.