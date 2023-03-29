MDH launches new efforts to study long COVID

Inside the lengthy battle with long COVID COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the decline but long COVID cases prevail. Here's why. 05:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota are bolstering their efforts to study long COVID via surveys of affected Minnesotans and the formation of a council of medical professionals.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday the formation of the Long COVID Guiding Council. The council will comprise 20 primary care providers and specialists from across the state who are treating long COVID patients.

"The focus of the Guiding Council will be to develop strategies to educate providers and help them implement processes and policies that will improve access and quality of long COVID care," MDH said.

The council will convene once a month to discuss new findings and treatments.

MDH also announced two surveys - one statewide and one in McLeod County - to collect data on Minnesotans who have had COVID-19. Click here for more information on the surveys.

These long COVID efforts are funded through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through June. MDH said the Walz administration has proposed an extension.

"Because the virus that causes COVID-19 is not going away, long COVID will continue to impact Minnesotans, the state's workforce and the economy for the foreseeable future," MDH said. "It is critical that providers are up to date on the latest research, treatments and best practices so that Minnesotans have access to the care and services they need to reduce the impact of long COVID on their lives."

MDH said tens of thousands of Minnesotans have been afflicted by long COVID.

Long COVID has affected millions of people globally, with individuals reporting a range of symptoms including fatigue, lung issues and neurological problems like brain fog.

While evidence indicates that most individuals substantially recover within a year, recent CDC data showed it has played a role in over 3,500 deaths in the U.S. from January 2020 through the end of June 2022.