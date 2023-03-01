MDH finds unsafe levels of radium in Inver Grove Heights water supply

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Health officials are concerned about the safety of drinking water in Inver Grove Heights, after a routine test revealed higher levels of radium than the acceptable standard.

An October 2022 test revealed 6.0 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) of radium types 226 and 228, while the maximum contaminant level is 5.4 pCi/L.

The city says they are "acting urgently to mitigate" the problem but there is no immediate risk. Residents do not need to use alternative sources of water, nor do they need to boil their water before using it.

The city has planned a water treatment plant filter replacement in 2024, with the design coming soon. Until then, city staff have modified the pumping and chemical treatment techniques at the water treatment plant to reduce radium concentration.

Large doses of radium have been linked to cancer.

