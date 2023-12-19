MCTC holds free bike assembly and repair event

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, Christmas came a few days early thanks to students in a unique program at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

MCTC students like Mark Gang are hard at work getting riders rolling again, for free.

"Everyone doesn't know how to repair one," Gang said.

But Gang is learning how to through the bicycle assembly and repair technician program.

"It teaches students everything that they would need to fix any bike on the road that was manufactured after about 1901," said instructor Casey Coughlin.

Coughlin says the demand for skilled bike mechanics increases year after year.

"Bikes are way more complicated than they used to be," she said.

So her students had the chance to apply what they've learned in class.

"This event is really great in that it provides assemble and minor repair," she said.

For Gang, it's an opportunity to learn.

"The more practice you get, the better we become of mechanics," he said.

And a free repair or assembly for community members.

"If we can get it done for them, that'll be one less headache they'll have," he said.

It's a win-win in this season of caring.

Students saved bikers anywhere between $80 to $150 in repair costs. They're planning on making this an annual event.