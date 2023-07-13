Watch CBS News
Local News

McDonald's giving away free fries Thursday for National French Fry Day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"The 4" anchors share their most-wanted new State Fair foods
"The 4" anchors share their most-wanted new State Fair foods 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is National French Fry Day and Minnesotans can get their hands on free fries to celebrate.

McDonald's restaurants across the nation - including participating locations in Minnesota - will be giving away free fries of any size exclusively on the McDonald's app. The deal is for Thursday and can only be used once per person.

Wendy's is also offering free small breakfast seasoned potatoes on Thursday and free medium fries on Friday, with conditions.

MORE FOOD NEWS: 2023 Minnesota State Fair: New food, drinks and vendors

Whether they're shoestring, waffle, wedge, curly, or crinkle cut, french fries are hugely popular in the U.S. In fact, according to the National Geographic, Americans eat about 29 pounds of french fries each year.

Despite the name, french fries aren't French at all. Belgians claim they were the first to fry potatoes way back in the 1700s, and Thomas Jefferson is said to have served them at the White House in 1802.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.