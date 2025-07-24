McDonald's will test 10 CosMc's-inspired drinks at restaurants

McDonald's plans to test 10 new drinks in hundreds of U.S. stores as the restaurant chain seeks to quench Gen Z customers' taste for bold drink combinations.

"We're seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people — especially our Gen Z fans — turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat," Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's chief customer experience and marketing officer, said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for us to meet our U.S. customers' evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks."

The new drink lineup is inspired by what the fast-food giant learned through its failed coffee and drinks chain, called CosMc's, that McDonald's launched in 2023. The company shuttered the chain in May.

McDonald's said it's using information learned through failed CosMc's concept to introduce a new beverage lineup. McDonald's

Instead of operating standalone stores, McDonald's will bring a lineup of at least five different CosMc's-branded beverages to 500 McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. The drinks, which McDonald's describes as "cold coffees, fruity refreshers, crafted sodas and energizing sips," will first be available at restaurants in Wisconsin, Colorado and the surrounding areas, according to the company.

Tew drinks include:

Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew

Strawberry Watermelon Refresher

Sprite Lunar Splash

Popping Tropic Refresher

Toasted Vanilla Frappé

The venture aims to expand and capitalize on growing customer demand for flavorful drinks.

"We're not just adding drinks to the menu – we're advancing our global beverage platform that fits naturally with how people already enjoy McDonald's," Charlie Newberger, McDonald's beverage category lead, said in a statement. "We've got the structure, the tools and the team to move fast and scale what works."

The drinks will be available in stores starting Sept. 2, according to the company.

McDonald's recently re-introduced its popular Snack Wrap and Spicy Egg McMuffin sandwich as it seeks to boost sales and lure inflation-weary customers back to its stores.

Same-store sales dropped 3.6% in the first quarter, marking the company's largest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the the chain was forced to close stores nationwide.