Elevate your Thanksgiving meal with a mayo turkey baste

Thanksgiving hacks: Try basting your bird in mayo

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — All week, we're giving you some "food for thought" for your Thanksgiving meal.

We've got cooking tips and hacks, what you can do to get the kids involved, and new ideas for leftovers!

In the video above, Derek James visited Mary Matthews of Way Cool Cooking School in Eden Prairie.

WCCO

On Monday, she shared her mayo baste recipe. Click here for the full recipe, and more of Matthew's tips for a delicious, perfectly cooked turkey — and how to save on the meal.

Tuesday on The 4, Matthews will show how to make a throw-together salad, perfect for both guests and hosts who wait until the last minute.