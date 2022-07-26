Watch CBS News
Mayo Clinic in Rochester again ranked country's top hospital: U.S. News and World Report

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A southeastern Minnesota hospital is once again getting national recognition.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is the No. 1 hospital in the nation. This is the seventh year in a row they've received the title.

Rankings are based on survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists.

"We're proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation," Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO, said. "This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."

The Mayo Clinic location in Arizona also made the top 20 best hospitals in the country, while the Mayo Clinic locations in Mankato, Minnesota and Eau Claire, Wisconsin were ranked as the best hospitals in their respective regions. 

