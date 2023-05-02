Mayo Clinic livestream captures falcon hatching

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Mayo Clinic livestream captured the hatching of four peregrine falcons over the weekend.

Staff observed a small "pip" -- a hole in the shell -- on one of the eggs the evening of April 28, but had been hearing chick vocalizations a few hours prior. The final egg hatched on May 1.

In these first few days after hatch, the male falcon, Orton, will be the primary food provider and the female falcon, Hattie, will do the majority of the feeding. To protect the chicks from the elements during these critical stages of development, Orton and Hattie will cover the chicks almost all the time except during feedings.

MORE NEWS: How do you know if your dog needs the canine flu vaccine? And how much do they cost?

The Mayo Clinic has hosted peregrine falcons since 1987 after dangerous pesticides, such as DDT, put many species of wildlife at risk. The falcon cam has become a popular annual traditional at the Mayo Clinic, with many patients saying they try to plan their appointments around the hatching.

The chicks will be fully grown at three weeks old, at which point they will be banded so biologists can continue to monitor their flight and mating patterns.

It's a Mayo Clinic tradition to name the peregrine falcon chicks on Banding Day. Name suggestions may be submitted until 5 p.m. CDT on May 11. You can submit your name suggestion by going to the Mayo Clinic website.