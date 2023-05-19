Watch CBS News
Mayo Clinic granted full exemption from staffing mandates

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The authors of Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act say they will exempt all 16 Mayo Clinic hospitals from the bill which requires committees including nurses to weigh in on staffing levels. 

This comes after Mayo threatened to pull over $4 billion in investments from the state over the legislation.

The Mayo Clinic said previously that the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act would severely limit Mayo Clinic's ability to deliver world-class care.

Nurses say the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act will help ensure safe staffing levels, hold hospital managers accountable, and keep caregivers from leaving the profession in droves.  

The bill's authors say the governor would not sign the bill if they weren't exempted.

