Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing
NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.
