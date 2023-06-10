House fire in south Minneapolis kills Martin Marinaro, 79

UPDATE: The victim was identified on June 26, 2023. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



MINNEAPOLIS -- A 79-year-old man is dead after a house fire in south Minneapolis in early June.

Crews arrived to the 2 1/2 story building on the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South around 10 p.m. on June 9. Minneapolis Fire Department says there was a large fire showing in the front of the house.

Crews were able to rescue a 79-year-old man from the home. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on June 26 as Martin John Joseph Marinaro.

A second alarm was called, and there was some minor fire damage to the exterior of neighboring homes, MFD says.

One firefighter had an ankle injury from stepping in a hole that had burned through the floor. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.