Former Gopher Marion Barber III to be memorialized Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A late Gopher football star will be celebrated once again on campus Wednesday.

A public memorial for Marion Barber III is happening at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment earlier this month. He was 38 years old. Details about his death have been few.

Barber grew up in Minnesota and played football for Wayzata High School. He starred for the Gophers, then the Dallas Cowboys, going on to become one of the best running backs in team history.

Wednesday's service starts at noon.