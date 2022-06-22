Watch CBS News
Gophers

Former Gopher Marion Barber III to be memorialized Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 22, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 22, 2022 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- A late Gopher football star will be celebrated once again on campus Wednesday.

A public memorial for Marion Barber III is happening at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment earlier this month. He was 38 years old. Details about his death have been few.

Barber grew up in Minnesota and played football for Wayzata High School. He starred for the Gophers, then the Dallas Cowboys, going on to become one of the best running backs in team history.

Wednesday's service starts at noon.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.