Marchessault's empty-net goal in overtime lifts Vegas over Wild 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonathan Marchessault scored into an empty net 3:30 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Minnesota, desperate to make up ground in the fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson about three minutes into the extra period. But Vegas gained control of the puck, and Marchessault fired a shot from near his own blue line that found the back of the net for his 40th goal of the season.

As a result, Vegas earned two points and Minnesota zero, thanks to a rule that penalizes any team that loses after pulling its goalie in overtime.

Michael Amadio also scored and Logan Thompson stopped 32 shots for the Golden Knights, who are 5-0-1 in their last sixth and sit in third place in the Pacific Division.

Kirill Kaprizov scored Minnesota's lone goal. Gustavsson made 29 saves for the Wild, who are fading in the playoff race, having to pass two teams to earn the final wild card spot in the West.

With just under six minutes left in the second period, Vegas' Jack Eichel was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct penalty for spearing Kaprizov.

On the ensuing power play, Kaprizov worked a pretty give-and-go with Matt Boldy and beat Thompson over the shoulder to put Minnesota on top 1-0.

Amadio tied it with 6:17 to play in the third after Alec Martinez's long outlet pass hit Chandler Stephenson in stride at the Minnesota blue line. Stephenson and Amadio broke in 2-on-1, with Amadio taking a pass in the high slot and beating Gustavsson cleanly with a wrist shot.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.