2 seriously injured in St. Paul crash during police chase, sheriff's office says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say two people were seriously injured in a crash after a man fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Monday.

A Washington County sergeant conducted a traffic stop near Century Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the driver gave a potential alias instead of his real name during the stop. A short time later, deputies learned the driver had an "extensive criminal history" and active warrants out for his arrest for fleeing police, domestic assault and felony threats of violence

When deputies asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly refused and then abruptly drove away while a deputy had been standing in the open door of the car.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies pursued the man until he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Seventh Street and Johnson Parkway in St. Paul.

Both the suspect and the driver of the other car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.