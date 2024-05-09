1 hurt in Maplewood garage fire

Morning headlines from May 9, 2024

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — One person was hurt in a garage fire early Wednesday in Maplewood.

The Maplewood Fire Department says crews from neighboring cities were called just before 5 a.m. to a residence off McKnight Road near Highwood Avenue East where an attached garage was burning.

One person was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The garage was heavily damage by the fire, and the connected home sustained smoke and heat damage.

Fire officials are still investigating.