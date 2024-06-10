12-year-old Maplewood girl receives award for fighting kitchen fire

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A metro girl's quick thinking and plan of action didn't go unnoticed by first responders.

Maplewood Fire-EMS Department presented 12-year-old Bella George with the Fire Chief's Recognition Award on Monday evening.

They say when a kitchen fire broke out in George's Maplewood home, she knew exactly what to do. She swiftly ran to grab the nearest fire extinguisher.

When she got back, the fire had quickly spread to a box on a nearby countertop. But that didn't stop her from putting it out.

"My sisters noticed it, so I just went in and I got the fire extinguisher and I guess I just put it out," George said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in residential buildings.