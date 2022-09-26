Watch CBS News
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.

