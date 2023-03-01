Maple Grove pushes boundaries against the status quo of high school dance teams

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Maple Grove's Dance Team (MGDT) just took home first place in the jazz state tournament on Feb. 17 for the first time since 2015.

They competed to the song "Hurt" by Johnny Cash, which was unique in and of itself, but they also competed with their first male dancer on the team. They pushed the boundaries of what's regularly seen on the MSHSL jazz state floor.

"We were either going to win big with it or lose big with it," said Jill Leste, co-head coach of MGDT.

The judges unanimously loved the dance, with all five judges placing them in first.

"I was crying because it's my senior year," said Ashley Alden, an MGDT captain.

"It was just really cool to see it all pay off and come together in the end," said Charlie Weber, a MGDT captain.

"We were trying something different this year, and with high risk comes high reward," said Ivan Beetoe, one of their newest members on MGDT.

Beetoe is a junior, and the first boy to be on the Crimson dance team.

"You can do what your heart desires, and you don't have to follow the stereotype," said Beetoe.

Travis Cahill

He found his passion for dance at only 9 years old.

"I could express myself through movement and release my emotions in a healthy way," said Beetoe.

While his skills are an undeniable asset to the Maple Grove dance team, his coach says he brings much more.

"He's even kinder than he is talented, and that says a lot because he's one talented kid," said Coach Leste.

By competing and winning in front of thousands of people at Target Center, Beetoe is showing other male dancers what's possible.

"I was just doing what I love, and I didn't know doing what I love could inspire so many others to follow their passion," said Beetoe.

He credits his bravery to walk his own path to his parents.

"They always told me, in the end, to honor my truth, and that's what I did," said Beetoe.

He isn't the first boy to compete at the high school level, but he's the first to win a jazz state championship.

The University of Minnesota dance team also added their first male member this season.