Felon admits to dragging Maple Grove police officer with car as part of plea deal

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A felon is heading back to prison for harming police while trying to outrun them.

Dash-cam video shows two Maple Grove cops struggling with that suspect before he speeds away, knocking one to the ground and dragging the other.

On Tuesday, a judge accepted a guilty plea from the driver, Daniel Rudolph. Meanwhile, the police chief still wonders why his officers had to wait more than a year for justice.

The video from the 2023 traffic stop by Maple Grove police shows Rudolph talking with officers and cooperating. Then, after two and a half minutes, he runs back to the car and hits the gas. Officer Autumn Rach falls to the ground. Officer Brandon Gross is dragged roughly 40 yards.

"If you count that out, that's 120 feet and your arm is trapped and you're trying to get out and that man is not stopping," Maple Grove Chief Eric Werner said.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office originally charged Rudolph with four counts, but said they couldn't prove assault. Prosecutors ultimately charged Rudolph with second-degree assault as part of a plea deal, just last month — an agreement that spared him more jail time.

"He made an intentional decision to put that car into drive and drive off knowing that he was dragging officers," defense attorney Carson Heefner said.

In court, the officers described feeling "absolute helplessness" and "I thought that moment was going to be it."

"Today I think they were heard as victims," Werner said.

Rudolph teared up and apologized, admitting he made a horrible choice. He said the officers "saved my life. They made me a better person."

"He wanted them to see his face and just how remorseful he really was," Heefner said.

Werner is still frustrated, saying the assault charge should have been there from the beginning.

"I shouldn't have to be going to a county attorney trying to justify something, but then 12 months later saying that we're going to charge this as part of a plea negotiation," Werner said.

The judge sentenced Rudolph to more than three years behind bars.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office told WCCO:

"When this case was initially charged, there was not sufficient evidence to prove second-degree assault. We charged Mr. Rudolph with two felonies: obstruction and fleeing a peace officer. However, when Mr. Rudolph admitted his intent to use his vehicle as a weapon, our office was then able to charge and prove second-degree assault. Members of our staff remained in close contact with the victims to hear their input on an appropriate resolution. We're pleased Mr. Rudolph has taken accountability for his actions and we're grateful for the work of all involved in bringing this case to a close."