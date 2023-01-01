Maple Grove Hospital reports New Year's birth right at the stroke of midnight

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the turn of midnight comes the first new Minnesotans of the new year. A number of local hospitals reported their first births of Jan. 1, 2023.

The earliest reported birth was a baby born right at the stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital. The North Memorial Health system said that the girl was born to Ashley and Cameron Koopman, of Greenfield. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was given the name Isabelle Alice Koopman.

At M Health Fairview, a baby girl was born at 12:15 a.m., and a baby boy was born at 1:56 a.m. Details about either of these births is still forthcoming.

Allina Health said that, at 1:18 a.m., a baby girl was born to April and Ryan Brozek of East Bethel. Weighing 9 pounds, 3.4 ounces, the girl had yet to be named as of Sunday morning. She is the couple's second child. She was born at Abbot Northwestern and Children's Minnesota's Mother Baby Center.