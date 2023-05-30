Manning Avenue ramp closures in Washington County begin Friday

MnDOT set to start work on one of its largest construction projects ever

MnDOT set to start work on one of its largest construction projects ever

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The westbound I-94 to Manning Avenue, and the Manning Avenue to westbound I-94 ramps, will be closed and detoured through June 21 for pavement resurfacing.

The closure begins at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 1.

The detour for westbound I-94 to Manning Avenue will be Keats Avenue N., eastbound I-94 and Manning Avenue. The detour for Manning Avenue to westbound I-94 will be Hudson Road S., Woodbury Drive and westbound I-94.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing these ramps to perform pavement resurfacing, as well as other improvements to I-94 between Highway 120/Century Ave and the St. Croix River. These construction projects are projected to be ongoing until the fall of 2024.

MnDOT hopes these construction projects will improve the overall safety, traffic flow, and ride smoothness of I-94.

This announcement comes on the heels of MnDOT launching their largest construction project in the department's history. The $377 million project kicked off on Tuesday, May 30, with plans to add E-ZPass lanes in each direction on 494 from Highway 100 to Interstate 35W, as well as a new flyover ramp at the 35W/494 interchange.

Also, crews will replace and widen the bridges over I-494 at Portland, Nicollet, and 12th avenues to help accommodate more traffic for cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

To learn more about this project, the project on 494, and other upcoming construction projects, you can visit MnDOT's project webpage or call 511.