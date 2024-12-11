Mankato women's soccer reaches Division II semifinals for first time in program history

MANKATO, Minn. — Several of the Minnesota State Mankato's teams are making historic postseason runs this year.

First it was basketball, and now women's soccer is making it to the Division II semifinals for the first time in program history, thanks to a penalty kick shootout victory. The Mavericks took out Grand Valley State 2-1 in a nail biting finish.

"I think it's so awesome to do something that's never been done," said junior Jade Jackson.

The team has the conference defensive player of the year on their roster, as well as a goaltender with a 94% save rate. Jackson credits the team's success to team chemistry.

"We're best friends. We hang out on the weekends when we don't have soccer, it's like family," Jackson said.

"This team has gone above and beyond anything we've had here, an amazing group of people," said head coach Brian Bahl.

In his 12th season with the Mavericks, he's felt every tough win this team earned. It'll give them the experience they will need to take on the No. 1 seed: Columbus State in the semifinals on Friday.

"We've been building brick by brick a foundation throughout the entire season, and every game is a part of that foundation building process," said Bahl.