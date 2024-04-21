Thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl seized in Mankato; 6 arrested

MANKATO, Minn. — Police in southern Minnesota arrested multiple people Saturday after finding thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

While executing a search warrant in Mankato, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Force found nearly 6,000 counterfeit pills. The pills field tested positive for fentanyl, authorities say.

Six people between the ages of 26 and 40 were arrested for possessing and distributing the counterfeit oxycodone pills, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Brooklyn Park church unveils harm reduction station providing free access to drug test strips, Narcan

Formal charges have not been filed against any of the suspects, but the task force requested charges of first-degree sales and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for all involved.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health says fentanyl was involved in more than 90% of all opioid-related deaths and more than 60% of all overdose deaths in 2022.

Special test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in drug samples prior to use and are available at many locations across the state. Naloxone, a potentially life-saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, is also available for free through many nonprofit organizations or can be bought over the counter.