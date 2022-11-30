Man with stolen gun arrested after making threats inside Minneapolis gay bar, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man armed with a stolen gun could face charges for threatening others inside a Twin Cities gay bar.
It happened Monday night at 19 Bar in Minneapolis. Multiple callers told police that a man carrying a gun had made threats.
Officers arrested the 30-year-old man after a scuffle. Prosecutors could also charge him with assault and resisting arrest.
MORE: Minneapolis LGBTQ club mulling extra security in wake of Colorado Springs shooting
