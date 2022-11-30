Watch CBS News
Crime

Man with stolen gun arrested after making threats inside Minneapolis gay bar, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS – A man armed with a stolen gun could face charges for threatening others inside a Twin Cities gay bar.  

tue-raw-19-bar-exteriors-thurston.jpg
CBS

It happened Monday night at 19 Bar in Minneapolis. Multiple callers told police that a man carrying a gun had made threats.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old man after a scuffle. Prosecutors could also charge him with assault and resisting arrest.

MORE: Minneapolis LGBTQ club mulling extra security in wake of Colorado Springs shooting

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.