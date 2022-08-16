Watch CBS News
Crime

Man who sold Myles Hickman drugs before deadly overdose pleads guilty to murder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022 01:37

MANKATO, Minn. – A 27-year-old man is pleading guilty to murder in connection to a fatal overdose from last year.

Jesse Barnhart, 31, died in Mankato on May 28, 2021. His autopsy showed heroin and fentanyl were in his system.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, who was arrested by agents last August and charged with third-degree murder, admitted to selling Barnhart the drugs during his plea hearing.

He will be sentenced sometime next month.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.