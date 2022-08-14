Watch CBS News
Man surrenders to Brooklyn Park SWAT team after assaulting woman, threatening to kill child

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman before threatening to kill himself and a child inside a Brooklyn Park residence Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 8900 block of West River Road at about 7:18 a.m. after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man inside a home, which she then fled, leaving her child behind.

She says the man "was threatening to kill the police if he saw them, and then kill the child and himself." BPPD's SWAT team was then called in.


The man reportedly fled the residence, but was later "located at another location," where he was arrested "after a short negotiation."


Police say the mother and unharmed child were reunited. 

