Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 2:38 PM

