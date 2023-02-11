Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.