Man struck, killed by light rail train in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was struck and killed by a light rail train in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Minneapolis police say two men were on the platform near 5th Street and 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. Officials believe they got into a fight, and one of the men fell onto the light rail tracks in the path of an oncoming train.
He was hit and died at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.