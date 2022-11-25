Watch CBS News
Man steals car with infant inside in Stillwater

By WCCO Staff

Man steals car with baby inside in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. – Police in Stillwater are searching for a man who stole a car with an infant inside Wednesday.

Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lydia Circle.  

stillwater-baby-carjacking-suspect.jpg
Stillwater Police

The man then ditched the car and the unharmed child behind a business a few minutes later.

Police say the suspect "is not considered dangerous," and they are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911, or 651-351-4918.

November 24, 2022

