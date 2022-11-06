Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.

No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.