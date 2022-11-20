Watch CBS News
Man shot twice in suspected road-rage incident on Highway 61

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a suspected road-rage incident resulted in a man getting shot Saturday night on Highway 61 in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle, striking him twice.

The victim abandoned his vehicle and was picked up by a relative and brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

SPPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-291-1111.

