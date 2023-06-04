Man shot in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5:15 a.m. near Eighth and Penn avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
One man was injured and hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.
Police recovered a gun at the scene, but no one has been arrested. The shooting is being investigated.
