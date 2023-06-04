Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 4, 2023 01:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5:15 a.m. near Eighth and Penn avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

raw-mpls-shooting-scene-vid-00-03-3805.jpg
CBS News

One man was injured and hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but no one has been arrested. The shooting is being investigated.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.