Man shot, killed near downtown Minneapolis in city's 66th homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s died after he was shot just south of downtown Minneapolis on Thursday morning.

Police say they found the man at East 19th Street and First Avenue around 9:20 a.m. He had life-threatening injuries and died despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators believe that he was approached by another man, who started firing his gun at him. The man ran away and was shot.

No one has been arrested.

Police say this is the 66th death being investigated as a homicide this year.