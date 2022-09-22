Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed near downtown Minneapolis in city's 66th homicide of the year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MN Department of Public Safety concentrating on lowering crime on metro transit
MN Department of Public Safety concentrating on lowering crime on metro transit 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s died after he was shot just south of downtown Minneapolis on Thursday morning.

Police say they found the man at East 19th Street and First Avenue around 9:20 a.m. He had life-threatening injuries and died despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators believe that he was approached by another man, who started firing his gun at him. The man ran away and was shot.

No one has been arrested. 

Police say this is the 66th death being investigated as a homicide this year. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.