Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th and 6th avenues south around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.
Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.
The incident is under investigation.
