Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th and 6th avenues south around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 3:03 PM

