Man shot inside vehicle in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK -- Police say a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Brooklyn Park Sunday night.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at 83rd and Kentucky avenues around 11:20 p.m.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Despite a search involving K-9s and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, the suspect eluded capture. The shooting remains under investigation.
