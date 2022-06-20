Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot inside vehicle in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

BROOKLYN PARK --  Police say a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Brooklyn Park Sunday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 83rd and Kentucky avenues around 11:20 p.m.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Despite a search involving K-9s and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, the suspect eluded capture. The shooting remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.