Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.
Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.
Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.
No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
