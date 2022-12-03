Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.

Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.