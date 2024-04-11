Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in car

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. and happened near Glenwood Avenue and Cedar Lake Road North, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

The 23-year-old victim was found inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, where he later died.

Police have made no arrests and are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

