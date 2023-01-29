Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.
Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
No arrests have been made.
