Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.