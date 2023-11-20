Man dies after shooting in parking lot south of downtown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Monday in south Minneapolis.

Officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. to a parking lot off East 19th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, later died from his injuries at HCMC.

WCCO

MORE NEWS: Academy of Holy Angels hockey player Mason Garcia suffers traumatic brain injury

Police don't think this was a random shooting, and they're asking for anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A man was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident late Friday night about two miles east of Monday's shooting.

Police say it happened on Franklin Avenue ramp to West River Parkway. A man was driving the wrong way down a one-way road when he was shot at by another motorist. The wrong-way driver then opened fire, killing that motorist.

The shooter was arrested, and police say he claimed to have opened fire in self-defense.