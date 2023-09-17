Watch CBS News
Man shot behind Mortimer's Bar in Uptown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said a man was shot early Sunday behind a bar in Uptown Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Lyndale and Franklin avenues, behind Mortimer's Bar.

Few other details were immediately available. The shooting is being investigated.

