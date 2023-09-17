Man shot behind Mortimer's Bar in Uptown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said a man was shot early Sunday behind a bar in Uptown Minneapolis.
The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Lyndale and Franklin avenues, behind Mortimer's Bar.
Few other details were immediately available. The shooting is being investigated.
Mother who lost son in Uptown Minneapolis shooting nearly shot at his memorial
