Man shot at least 9 times in Northeast Minneapolis

Minneapolis police to start using drones this fall

Minneapolis police to start using drones this fall

Minneapolis police to start using drones this fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s suffered at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast around 9:15 p.m.

Police say that officers responding to the scene rendered medical aid until ambulances could transport the victim to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police said that their initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the victim was walking along the avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots at him.

Officers are still working to process the scene.

No other victims were identified by police, and no one has yet been arrested.