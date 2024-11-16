Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Pine County

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in Pine County are investigating fatal shooting.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office responded to the 57000 block Barnes Spring Road around 8:40 Friday evening on reports of a shooting. 

When deputies arrived they found a man dead. Officials spoke to witnesses who saw the shooting and the suspect flee the scene. 

A 31-year-old man connected with the shooting was later taken into custody with the help of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held at the Pine County Detention Center. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Pine County Sheriff's Office are actively investigating the shooting. 

The name of the deceased will be released after the family has been notified and a preliminary autopsy is complete. 

