Man seriously injured in shooting inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Thursday afternoon on the city's northside.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to a shooting inside an apartment on the 2200 block of Golden Valley Road around 3:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police say preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated into gunfire. Damage from the shooting extended into the hallway of the apartment building.

No suspects were at the apartment when police arrived and no arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.