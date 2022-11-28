Man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for murdering Kristen Bicking

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced to nearly five decades in prison for the domestic violence killing of 32-year-old Kristen Bicking.

On Monday, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced that Derek Edward Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison - over 48 years - for killing Bicking on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich.

Derek Malevich St. Louis Co. Attorney's Office

Malevich previously pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering. As part of his plea agreement, two counts of first-degree murder were dismissed.

"Ms. Bicking was 32 at the time of her death. By all accounts, she was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend," a press release said.

Bicking's murder is believed to be the 10th of 20 confirmed instances of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota last year.

"At sentencing today, Ms. Bicking's family vowed to continue their important efforts to raise awareness of the danger of domestic violence," the county attorney's office said.

----

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.