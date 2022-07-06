Man sentenced for escaping from custody flees from Northern Minnesota courthouse

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a man sentenced Wednesday for escaping from custody is on the loose again after running away from the courthouse.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.

After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building.

Becker County

While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him. Authorities say they do not believe Robere is a threat to the public.

Robere is described as standing about 6-feet tall, weighing 182 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cut-off T-shirt, denim shorts, black socks and shoes.

Anyone who sees Robere or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 218-847-2661.

Detroit Lakes is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Minneapolis.