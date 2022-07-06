Watch CBS News
Man sentenced for escaping from custody flees from Northern Minnesota courthouse

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a man sentenced Wednesday for escaping from custody is on the loose again after running away from the courthouse.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.

 After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building. 

alexander-robere.jpg
Becker County

While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him. Authorities say they do not believe Robere is a threat to the public. 

Robere is described as standing about 6-feet tall, weighing 182 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cut-off T-shirt, denim shorts, black socks and shoes. 

Anyone who sees Robere or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 218-847-2661. 

Detroit Lakes is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 

